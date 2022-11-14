Armed gunmen steal two French bulldogs from owners; victim asking for help

The owners of two French bulldogs who were stolen this past weekend are devastated and looking for any help in finding their dogs.

The dognapping took place around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night when two people we were walking their French bulldogs on the Sixth Street Bridge.

One of the owners, who did not want to be identified, said he and his friend were walking on the bridge with Frenchies Bluesky and Rhino when a black SUV pulled up next to them.

A passenger got out, put a gun to their faces and took the dogs.

"That's when she kept crying and then he bent down and picked up my dog and her dog," the owner said to CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen. "I just worry because I don't know if they have them outside or inside or if they fed them or if they treated them good you know?"

The owners are offering a reward to anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Rhino and Bluesky.

"As he got closer, he asked me again, 'where are you from?' I just kept saying, 'I am not from nowhere man. I am not from nowhere,' that's when he popped off the gun on my face," the man told Pozen.

French bulldogs have become popular targets for thieves because of their high value. Dogknappers typically are looking to dog flip by stealing the Frenchies, breeding them and then reselling for quick money.

Just last week, we reported a West Hills woman had her Frenchie stolen straight out of her home. Fortunately for her, someone found the dog on Saturday on the street.

This man said he's hoping for the same happy ending. He also shared a warning for pet owners when they're walking their dogs.

"Be careful and keep a look out on the cars that are coming back and forth on the corner again and again. Keep a close look out," he said.