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4 hospitalized after explosion at Arleta construction site, Los Angeles firefighters say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Four people were injured during an explosion at a construction site in Arleta on Tuesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials. 

Crews were dispatched to the 14000 block of Van Nuys Boulevard for a "welding-related explosion" at around 3:20 p.m., an LAFD spokesperson said. 

Paramedics took all four victims to local hospitals with what they deemed non-life-threatening injuries. 

According to firefighters, there is no escalation of hazard beyond the immediate area, and Los Angeles police were called to the scene, along with officials from the gas compnay the services the area, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. 

Traffic in the immediate area was expected to be impacted for some time and firefighters advised drivers to use alternate routes.

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