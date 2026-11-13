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Apparent shooting in Ontario Hills Mall causes panic among shoppers

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

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An apparent shooting inside the Ontario Hills Mall caused shoppers to run for cover on Friday night. 

The Ontario Police Department said it started receiving reports of a shooting at the shopping center just after 7:05 p.m. near the mall's No. 5 entrance. 

Officers arrested a male juvenile and believe there is no longer a threat to the public, but the investigation remains ongoing. No one was hurt in the ordeal. 

Investigators are unsure how many shots were fired or who the intended target may have been. 

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