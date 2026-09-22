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Apparent pipe bomb causes Irvine PD to evacuate shopping center

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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The Irvine Police Department evacuated a shopping center after officers found a pipe bomb inside a car parked at a nearby gas station. 

Officers said they responded to the gas station at 3800 Portola Parkway for a "suspicious circumstances" report. When they arrived, they located two men connected to the call and arrested them for drug possession, according to Irvine PD. Officers later learned that one of the men also had an outstanding warrant. 

After detaining the pair, officers searched their car and located what appeared to be a pipe bomb inside the car. 

Irvine PD contacted the Orange County Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad to safely remove the apparent explosive. Deputies spent two hours examining and rendering the device safe before moving it to a different location. 

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