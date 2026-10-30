Man arrested after woman's body found in remote Riverside County

A Riverside County man has been arrested after a woman's body was found in a remote area over the weekend.

Deputies were called to the area near Bautista Canyon Road and Willis Road in Anza at around 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2026, after a woman's body was discovered, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators from the department's Central Homicide Unit were called to assume the investigation, and based on autopsy results, they were able to determine that the woman, who has been identified as 43-year-old Hemet resident Jessica Rodriguez, was the victim of a homicide.

Through their investigation, deputies identified 40-year-old Joseph Rainey, also of Hemet, as the suspect.

Deputies located Rainey in the 1400 block of State Street on Thursday and arrested him without incident. A search warrant executed at his home led investigators to seize "multiple items related to the investigation," the release said.

Rainey was booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center for murder, according to deputies.

As their investigation continues, deputies asked anyone who knows more to contact Central Homicide Unit Investigator Daniel DiMaggio at 951-955-2777.