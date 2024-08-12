Anti-mosquito spraying scheduled for parts of Riverside County

With an increased amount of mosquitos seemingly plaguing Southern California this summer, vector control officials have called for the second anti-mosquito spraying in Riverside County in about two weeks.

According to the Department of Environmental Health, the "ultra-low volume" insecticide spraying is slated to happen between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday morning over a 253-acre area. The move comes in order to eradicate the growing infestations that pose a risk to public health.

Three specific locations in Nuevo will be sprayed, including:

the part of Mystic Field bounded by Lakeview Avenue to the south, Reservoir Avenue to the north, Orange Avenue to the east and Magnolia Avenue to the west,

East Nuevo, bounded by Reservoir Avenue to the north, Lakeview Avenue to the south, Fifth Street to the east and Sixth Street to the west,

and a large open space that covers about 172 acres, specifically from Ninth Street to the north, 10th Street to the south, Reservoir Avenue to the west and Yucca Avenue to the east.

This will be the second spraying since July 31, when the same areas were targeted.

The decision comes amidst rising concerns about West Nile virus, after concentrations of mosquitos in the area tested positive.

The mix of chemicals used in the spraying, which are emitted as a mist from machines anchored in the back of pickup trucks, has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. During the three-hour period, residents are advised to keep windows closed and doors shut until about 15 minutes after the trucks leave the area.

So far, Riverside County has reported two West Nile virus infections in humans, making it seven throughout California so far in 2024. Of those case, one has resulted in fatality, according to the California Department of Public Health.

As mosquito season, which typically runs from May to October, continues in full force, residents are advised to limit their time outdoors during dusk and dawn, wear long pants or long sleeves when doing outdoor activity in mosquito-prone areas, use insect repellant and make sure to remove bodies of standing water that are not treated with chemicals.

Mosquitos become carriers of the virus after feeding on an infected bird. They can then spread the potentially lethal strain to animals or humans.

While symptoms may never occur, they can commonly include fever, headache, nausea, body aches, skin rashes and swollen lymph nodes.

Last year, there were more than 20 reported West Nile virus infections in Riverside County, none of which resulted in death. There were no reported cases in 2022.