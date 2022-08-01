Anthony Marrone begins LACoFD Acting Fire Chief duties following Daryl Osby's retirement

Anthony C. Marrone has officially taken the reins of Los Angeles County Fire Department following the retirement of longtime Chief Daryl L. Osby.

Marrone has been a firefighter for 36 years, the last 23 of which he has been a chief officer. He was promoted to Deputy Chief in 2013, where he helped create the Leadership and Professional Standards Bureau.

"During this transition phase, I thank the Board of Supervisors for selecting me and entrusting me to continue our department's mission of protecting lives, the environment and property," Marrone said.

He similarly held the role in 2021, during a temporary leave of absence for Osby.

According to LACoFD's website, Marrone's last field assignment was "Battalion 6 in the City of Santa Clarita and he has experience in the management of routine and complex wildland fire and all-risk incidents."

Osby, a 38-year firefighting veteran, announced his retirement in June, stating that he was "truly grateful for the amazing 38 years I have spent protecting the lives, property, and environment of the residents of Los Angeles County, especially the last eleven in which I had the honor of serving as Fire Chief of the premier fire department in the nation, if not the world."

He had been overseen LACoFD since his instatement in 2011.

The department operates out of 177 different stations throughout Los Angeles County, with more than 5,000 first responders.