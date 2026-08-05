San Bernardino County deputy shot while executing search warrant in Antelope Valley

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot while executing a search warrant in the Antelope Valley on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

At around 3:15 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were called to the 13000 block of E. Avenue R, near 230th Street, in the Palmdale for a gunshot victim, department officials told CBS LA.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, who are assisting with the investigation, told CBS LA that the SBSD deputies were serving a search warrant at a home in the area when a shooting occurred.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and deputies have not yet said why the search warrant was being conducted.

SBSO officials tell CBS LA that a detective was shot during the incident and taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. At the latest, they were undergoing treatment.

No other injuries were immediately reported in the incident and it's unknown if anyone has been taken into custody.

Aerial footage from the scene of the shooting showed more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles in a remote part of the Antelope Valley. A large part of one property in the area had been blocked off by crime scene tape, including two white SUVS that had several of the vehicle doors ajar.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.