Another woman interrupts NBA game, protesting animal abuse

In the Clippers' game Tuesday vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, the game was briefly interrupted by a woman who managed to make her way to the court. She then attempted to glue herself to the court before eventually being escorted out by security.

The woman wore a shirt that read, "Glenn Taylor roasts animals alive."

The shirt was referring to former Timberwolves owner Glenn Taylor, who sold the team to former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez and a business associate last year.

Taylor is the owner of a chicken farm in Minnesota, where millions of birds were killed last week due to an outbreak of the bird flu.

In the Timberwolves first-round playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, another woman made her way to the court at the FedEx Center in Memphis.

This time however, the woman chained herself to the basket.

Both protestors are part of the same animal rights group, Direct Action Everywhere.

The woman who chained herself to the Grizzlies’ hoop & threw flyers as part of ongoing efforts to get Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor to step down and return factory farm bailout money is @DxEverywhere’s Zoe Rosenberg. https://t.co/4XQWB195mK #GlenTaylorRoastsAnimalsAlive pic.twitter.com/RtxxfG2HUS — Direct Action Everywhere (@DxEverywhere) April 16, 2022

The group is ultimately calling Taylor to step down from his role at the factory farm the organization believes massacred more than 5 million chickens because of the bird flu.