Another rabid raccoon detected in LA County, 2nd case in over 50 years

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health discovered another raccoon that tested positive for rabies, the second case in more than 50 years.

"The detection of rabies in another raccoon is an important reminder to never touch, handle, or feed any wild animals, even when they appear healthy," said Dr. Muntu Davis, LA County Health Officer. "Always keep a safe distance from wildlife and contact your local animal control if you encounter an animal that appears to be sick, injured, or behaving unusually."

While Public Health staff are still testing the origin of the second case, they learned that the first raccoon was positive for a rabies variant typically found in bats.

Officials said they found the sick and aggressive second raccoon in a Westlake Village backyard near the first case. Two people at a worksite were exposed to the raccoon and are receiving recommended emergency rabies treatment to prevent infection.

Public Health said rabies exposures typically begin with rabid bats. LA County reported a record-breaking number of 77 rabid bats so far this year.

While no pets were exposed to the second rabid raccoon, officials urged residents to make sure their pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.

"It is also critical to ensure your pets are up to date on rabies vaccination so they are protected before any potential exposure," Davis said. "Keeping your pets vaccinated is one of the most important steps you can take to protect your entire family."

Officials urged anyone bitten by a wild animal to seek medical advice immediately and report the case to Public Health. They also asked pet owners to take their pets to a veterinarian if a wild animal bites them.

Rabies is a nearly 100% fatal viral disease in people and animals, according to Public Health.

Warning signs of rabies infection in wildlife include:

Increased aggression

Attempting to interact with humans or pets more

Sickly appearance and lack of coordination

Bats that are active in the day, on the ground or unable to fly may also be sick

Typical symptoms in humans include:

fever

weakness and headache before progressing to tingling sensations

anxiety

agitation

abnormal behavior

hallucinations

difficulty swallowing

coma

death

In animals, symptoms typically start with non-specific signs such as vomiting and respiratory distress but can progress to neurological signs like:

circling

difficulty walking

behavioral changes

aggression

paralysis

hydrophobia

death

Public Health urged residents to report any animals with these symptoms to their local animal control office.