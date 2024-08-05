Animal cruelty investigation uncovers possible domestic violence case in Coachella

An animal cruelty investigation in Riverside County led to the arrest of a Coachella man accused of domestic violence last week.

Riverside County Animal Services worked with the Sheriff's Department to arrest Oscar Jesus Romero Moreno on suspicion of domestic violence, child endangerment and animal cruelty.

The case started on July 24 after someone witnessed Romero allegedly pick up the dog by the neck and strangle it before slamming it to the ground. The witness claimed he tossed the dog into a wrought-iron fence about 15 feet from the front door.

On the same day, an Animal Services officer went to the property on Calle Techa and impounded the 6-month-old terrier mix, whose name is Oreo. An x-ray revealed that Oreo sustained a fracture to its left hind leg.

Oreo sustained a possible fracture to its left hind leg. Riverside County Animal Services

While the dog's ownership has been relinquished to Animal Services, an employee has provided extra comfort to Oreo.

Animal Services submitted the findings of its investigation to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to combine the charges. The agency requested that the District Attorney to consider felony animal cruelty charges in addition to the other allegations.