Angels place Jack Kochanowicz on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation

The Los Angeles Angels put pitcher Jack Kochanowicz on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Sunday.

The right-hander allowed seven runs and six hits in one-third of an inning in a 9-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Kochanowicz (2-5) gave up six straight hits to open the bottom of the first.

The Angels recalled left-hander Sam Aldegheri from Triple-A Salt Lake. He is scheduled to start against the Houston Astros on Monday in Anaheim.

On the season, Kochanowicz is 2-5 with a 6.05 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 innings pitched.