Angels beat Twins 6-5 in 11 innings on Moore's bases-loaded, 2-out infield single

Christian Moore hit an infield single with two outs and the bases loaded that bounded off reliever Taylor Rogers' leg to score Zach Neto and give the Los Angeles Angels a 6-5, 11-inning victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.

Vaughn Grissom hit a solo homer in the ninth off Twins reliever A.J. Minter to tie it at 5.

In the 10th with one out, the Twins' Royce Lewis hit a shallow fly ball out to Angels right fielder Josh Lowe. Ben Ross tagged at third, but Lowe's strong one-bounce throw got to catcher Moisés Ballesteros in time for a sweeping tag-out of Ross at home to end Minnesota's threat.

In the eighth, Angels' pinch-hitter Adam Frazier doubled down the right-field line against reliever Yoendrys Gomez to drive in two runs to narrow the Twins' lead to 5-4.

Angels reliever Tayler Saucedo (1-1) got the win in an inning of scoreless relief. Rogers (6-4) took the loss in 1 2/3 innings of work.

Minnesota remains technically still in the race for the AL Wild Card, but has almost no chance. The Twins are at least 6 1/2 games behind five teams for the last wild-card spot with seven games remaining.

The Angels' Jose Siri hit a two-run homer in the fourth, and the Twins' Ryan Kreidler launched a solo shot in the fifth.

Twins starter Joe Ryan gave up two runs and seven hits while striking out five in five innings.

Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers lasted five innings, surrendering four runs and six hits while striking out five. He has 204 strikeouts this season, the most of any Angels pitcher since Shohei Ohtani had 219 in 2022.

Up next

Twins RHP Dean Kremer (3-5, 5.35 ERA) was set to face Angels RHP Ryan Johnson (5-8, 4.88) on Sunday in the series finale.