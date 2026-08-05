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At least 4 trapped after car goes off side of Angeles Crest Highway in La Cañada Flintridge

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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As many as four people were trapped when a car went off the side of the Angeles Crest Highway in La Cañada Flintridge late Wednesday night. 

California Highway Patrol officers say that the incident happened at around 10:10 p.m. near Mile Marker 26-50. For unknown reasons, the car veered off the side and ended up hundreds of feet below. 

Search and Rescue teams with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were also called to the scene, where they began working to extricate the people inside the vehicle. They said that a helicopter was en route to try airlifting the victims to safety at around 11 p.m., but later canceled the request.

It's unclear if any of the passengers were injured and if they required hospitalization. 

Both sides of the highway were closed as the extrication operation got underway. Other traffic was being redirected to the Angeles Forest Highway until emergency crews leave the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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