"Mamba Forever;" Athletes, celebrities remember Kobe on his birthday

In the wake of the tragic Feb. 2020 helicopter crash that killed Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others, the world came together to pay their respects and remember the impact Bryant had on their lives.

He's been remembered for a wide array of reasons — not just for his athletic prowess. He was a father, a husband, a philanthropist, an entrepreneur, children's author and Oscar-winning writer. Kobe transcended the game of basketball.

The internet flooded with memorials or testimonials to the effect that he had on people's lives. He affected millions of people around the globe, whether he personally met them or not. Fans either loved him or hated him, there was no in between, but there was no denying that he was one of the fiercest competitors the game ever saw. The passion he gave on the court brought out the same passion from fans as they rooted for, or against, him throughout his career.

Again on Tuesday, fellow athletes, celebrities, fans and family came together once again to remember Kobe on what would have been his 44th birthday.

His wife, Vanessa, took to Instagram to post a photo of the couple after the Lakers championship over the Boston Celtics in 2009. "Happy birthday, baby! I love you and miss you so much!," the post said.

The Lakers, whom Bryant played the entirety of his 20-year career for, wished their franchise leading-scorer a happy birthday.

Forever.



Happy birthday, Kobe 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/GVOOSelvej — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2022

LAFC shared a photo of a memorial the team displayed for Kobe and Gianna in 2020.

Kyrie Irving, one of the many stars that Bryant once took under his wing, shared his thoughts on social media.

VIII•XXIII

Love you Big brother @kobebryant



Happy Solar Return, and 🥂’s to you.



You and all the angels celebrate up in Paradise!



The Black Mamba lives on…..♾ — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) August 23, 2022

Actor O'Shea Jackson, son of Ice Cube, posted a thoughtful tribute to "my hero" on Twitter.

Happy birthday to my hero Mr. Kobe Bean Bryant. I watch and listen to you still, on bad days and the good. Wherever you are my friend, I know exactly how you spending this birthday. Getting shots up lol. Say hello to GiGi for me please sir. Happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/a0wMGl2sZS — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) August 23, 2022

NBA TV shared a slideshow that showed 24 seconds of Bryant's finest moments.

24 seconds of greatness.



Kobe would have been 44 today. Mamba forever 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/m16NZSa8uE — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 23, 2022

California State Assemblymember Isaac G. Bryan said, "On his born day, I've got Kobe on my mind."