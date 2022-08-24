What is Mamba Day? Aug. 24 was designated in honor of the late Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, whose jersey numbers #8 and #24 have both been retired by the team.

Seven years ago, the City of Los Angeles declared August 24 as “Kobe Bryant Day.”



Today, we celebrate and honor the legacy of one of the greatest basketball players of all time.



Your memory continues to shine on, Kobe. #MambaDay

Bryant, who would have turned 44 Tuesday, had taken on the nickname Black Mamba, reportedly after watching the Quentin Tarantino movie, "Kill Bill." He has said in interviews that his "mamba mentality" is his mantra for maintaining a calm temperament with the ability to strike at any moment -- but to fans, the alter ego was when Bryant turned into a killer on the court.

In 2016, as Bryant was preparing to play his last game as a Laker, the Los Angeles City Council declared Aug. 24 to be Kobe Bryant Day, commemorating his impact on Los Angeles and the passion he exuded on the court. The designation has since spread to Orange County.

This Kobe Bryant Day marks six years since our LA City Council declared 8/24 "Kobe Bryant Day". Kobe's 20-year career with the @Lakers ranks him No. 1 all-time for NBA players who played for a single franchise. That's dedication!

Because Kobe Bryant is remembered on Aug. 24 across Southern California, it is alternatively known as "Mamba Day."