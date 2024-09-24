Andrew Do censured by Orange County Board of Supervisors

Beleaguered Orange County Board of Supervisor Andrew Do was officially censured by his board colleagues Tuesday amid an alleged scandal involving his daughter and public funds that he oversaw.

The move to censure Do follows an earlier Board of Supervisors' decision to remove him from all board/chairman committee assignments amid calls for his resignation. He has missed multiple Board of Supervisor meetings, including Tuesday's meeting.

Scrutiny of Do was fueled by an August FBI investigation, when agents raided Do's home, his daughter's home and others. The raids were prompted by a lawsuit filed by Orange County alleging misappropriation of public funds that were supposed to go to feeding the needy.

There are accusations that Do's 23-year-old daughter, Rhiannon Do and several others embezzled taxpayer funds totaling more than $10 million through a nonprofit, for personal gain.

Supervisor Do was responsible for directing millions of dollars to two nonprofits, and one of them was Viet America Society, which his daughter was connected to.

While Supervisor Do has not been named in the lawsuit, fellow board members said investigations have made it difficult for him to do his job.

Supervisor Katrina Foley said earlier that Do will have his due process in court, but said "his presence is actually creating a disruption."

"There is a lack of trust in his representation and so we think it's best for all of us if he resigns, and then we can get about the business of the County of Orange," Foley said earlier.