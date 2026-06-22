More than $2.2 million in golf balls and other stolen goods found in Anaheim warehouse

California Highway Patrol investigators recovered more than $2.2 million in stolen merchandise from an Anaheim warehouse while serving a search warrant last week.

In a news release, CHP officials said that the operation happened on Thursday, June 18, at around 9 a.m. While they didn't disclose the exact location of the warehouse, they said that "multiple loads of stolen cargo linked to an ongoing investigation" were found inside.

"Recovered items included TaylorMade golf balls, Meta server switches, Tamiya hobby products, and other stolen merchandise," the release said. "Preliminary estimates place the total value of the recovered property at over $2,223,000."

Police said that two people were detained at the location during the execution of the warrant, but after further investigation, they were able to determine that the people were not involved in criminal activity and were released.

No arrests have yet been announced in connection with the incident.

"This recovery of more than $2 million in stolen merchandise highlights the outstanding work and collaboration of everyone involved," said a statement from CHP Border Division Assistant Chief Michael Vargas. "Organized retail crime is not victimless, and the CHP remains committed to holding offenders accountable and protecting the public through proactive enforcement and strong partnerships."

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact CHP via their Retail Theft Program Forum.