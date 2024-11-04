Anaheim police arrest 20-year-old for allegedly running over spectators at street takeover

Over the weekend, Anaheim police officers arrested a 20-year-old man who allegedly ran over two spectators at a street takeover a few days ago.

After his arrest on Sunday, the Anaheim Police Department booked Hassan Hamid Ali for felony hit-and-run and felony exhibition of speed. Investigators said the hit-and-run crash happened at the intersection of State College Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue at about 2 a.m. last Friday. Ali allegedly lost control of his black Dodger Charger while doing donuts during the early morning street takeover. He then allegedly crashed into two spectators before ditching the car with the young adults trapped underneath.

"It's just extremely dangerous, extremely dangerous behavior," Sgt. Jacob Gallacher said. "Vehicles being operated in such a reckless manner, such a dangerous manner. Burnouts, doing donuts in the middle of the intersection people encroaching on this. It's absolutely unsafe."

People in the crowd had to lift the car off the teens. They placed the young men next to the wrecked sedan until officers and firefighters arrived. The two 19-year-olds suffered several injuries, including broken bones, lacerations and abrasions.

Investigators said they received tips and videos after the crash surfaced on social media. They used the leads to track down Ali. The 20-year-old was arrested without incident.

Initially, police believed there may be additional victims. The department asked anyone with information about the case to call officers at (714) 765-1900. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIPS-OCCS