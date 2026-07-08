2 Orange County teens suffer life-altering injuries in Fourth of July fireworks accident

Two Orange County teenagers suffered life-altering injuries during a fireworks accident on the Fourth of July and family members are demanding answers.

Maria Escalante said that one of her twin sons lost several fingers on his right hand, which was completely mutilated after he and a friend picked up an illegal firework from the street in Anaheim. She said that he lit the firework, which then exploded in their hands.

"He's not doing good. He's going to be in the hospital for about two months. His hands are literally butchered," Escalante said. "They're going to do their best to reconstruct his hands, but they can't guarantee nothing. ... They're going to see if he has proper circulation going to the last fingers he has, to the few fingers he has left in his hand."

Maria Escalante's teen son who suffered severe injuries in a fireworks accident on the Fourth of July. Maria Escalante

She said that the surgery is scheduled for tomorrow, and if there isn't enough circulation, they're going to amputate her son's fingers.

As she demands action from the Anaheim Police Department, she's holding onto what's left of the firework that she found on S. Mountain View Avenue after the explosion. She said that she plans to take the evidence to her lawyer.

"I found out through the other child that was involved with my son, he also had his hands explode and serious cuts to his face," Escalante said. "His mother told me that every year they sell illegal fireworks here, so I don't know if the Anaheim Police Department knows about this or not, but they need to start investigating."

Escalante said that her injured twin's brother called her screaming after witnessing the blast, and that he's still traumatized.