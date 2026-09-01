Anaheim Ducks to retire number of longtime captain Ryan Getzlaf

The Anaheim Ducks will retire the number of longtime captain Ryan Getzlaf during a ceremony Jan. 30.

Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli announced the honor Tuesday for Getzlaf, who retired in April 2022 after a 17-year NHL career spent entirely in Anaheim.

Getzlaf is the top scorer in Ducks history, racking up 1,019 points in a franchise-record 1,157 games while also becoming the team's career assists leader and its top playoff scorer. He was the Ducks' captain for his final 12 seasons, the longest tenure in team history.

The Saskatchewan native was one of the top playmaking centers in hockey throughout his career, winning a Stanley Cup title in 2007 and adding Olympic gold medals for Canada in 2010 and again in 2014, when he was also the runner-up for the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP.

"Ryan Getzlaf's impact on the Ducks will be felt for generations to come," the Samuelis said in a statement. "While no player in club history played more games or scored more points, it's his leadership, championship DNA and community contributions we will remember most. He's a legacy player who rightfully will have his jersey hung alongside Teemu Selanne, Paul Kariya and Scott Niedermayer at Honda Center."

Getzlaf's No. 15 will be only the fourth retired by the Ducks, joining the numbers of Selanne (8), Kariya (9) and Niedermayer (27).

"My family and I are so grateful to the Samuelis and the Ducks organization for this incredible honor," Getzlaf said in a statement. "None of this would be possible without all the amazing teammates, coaches and support staff I had in my career. I thank them all and can't wait to celebrate in front of our great fans in January."

The Ducks will host the Nashville Predators on Getzlaf's number retirement night. Two days earlier, they will hold a 20-year reunion celebration for Getzlaf's 2007 Stanley Cup championship team during a game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Getzlaf and Corey Perry, both drafted by Anaheim in the first round in 2003, were rambunctious young forwards on that title team before they evolved into two polished veterans who enjoyed long careers — and the 41-year-old Perry is still going, as he prepares to begin his 22nd NHL season with the Los Angeles Kings this fall.