Anaheim police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed bicyclist

Anaheim police are seeking help from the public as they continue searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in early June.

The crash happened on June 5, when Anaheim Police Department officers said a bicyclist riding south on Bluegrass Street through the intersection with Arlington Avenue was struck by a beige/tan Chrysler PT Cruiser traveling west on Arlington, according to a social media post shared by police.

"After the collision, the male driver of the PT Cruiser slowed down, looked back toward the injured bicyclist, and then fled the scene," police said.

Several photos of the Chrysler PT Cruiser that Anaheim police believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on June 5. Anaheim Police Department

The vehicle was last seen continuing west on Arlington without stopping to help the victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified.

Police say that the suspect's vehicle has a faded convertible top, no rear window, chrome-and-red European-style taillights and chrome rims. They said it will also likely have front fender damage on the driver's side after the collision.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact Anaheim PD at 714-765-1900.