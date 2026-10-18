$64 million lottery ticket sold at Anaheim convenience store

A new millionaire was made in Orange County on Saturday after the latest drawing for the SuperLotto Plus.

According to the California Lottery, a ticket worth $64 million was sold at a 7-Eleven store in Anaheim. The ticket won the game's jackpot after matching all five numbers and the Mega number.

The winner is yet to be identified.

The numbers were 3, 25, 27, 29 and 37, with a Mega number of 17.

The drawing also resulted in three other smaller winners who took home nearly $14,000. Those tickets were sold in Long Beach, Adelanto and the Sacramento County city of Citrus Heights.