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$64 million lottery ticket sold at Anaheim convenience store

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A new millionaire was made in Orange County on Saturday after the latest drawing for the SuperLotto Plus.

According to the California Lottery, a ticket worth $64 million was sold at a 7-Eleven store in Anaheim. The ticket won the game's jackpot after matching all five numbers and the Mega number.

The winner is yet to be identified.

The numbers were 3, 25, 27, 29 and 37, with a Mega number of 17.

The drawing also resulted in three other smaller winners who took home nearly $14,000. Those tickets were sold in Long Beach, Adelanto and the Sacramento County city of Citrus Heights.

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