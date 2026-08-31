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American Red Cross partners with Los Angeles Rams to host blood drive

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Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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The American Red Cross is partnering with the Los Angeles Rams to host an exclusive blood drive inside an official SoFi Stadium locker room. 

The American Red Cross is currently facing a national blood supply crisis due to critically low donations. This blood drive is a way to support your favorite football team and help save a life. 

To schedule your appointment, visit the American Red Cross' website and enter the sponsor code: LARAMS or scan the QR code. 

Los Angeles Rams Blood Drive
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When: Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Where: SoFi Stadium, Rams Locker Room, 1001 S. Stadium Drive, Inglewood, CA 90301

All presenting donors will receive an exclusive LA Rams x Red Cross T-shirt and will be entered to win other prizes. 

Use this link to learn more about eligibility requirements for donating blood. Use this link to find other locations to donate. 

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