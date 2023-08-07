Ambush ends in police shooting in Pico-Union

A man was wounded by Los Angeles police Sunday after allegedly firing at officers in the Pico-Union area.

The officer-involved shooting occurred near Kenmore Avenue and Pico Boulevard around 12:20 p.m., according to LAPD Officer Pedro Muniz.

According to Muniz, the officers were driving east on Pico when the unnamed suspect suddenly opened fire at them. At least one round hit the patrol car but nobody was wounded, Muniz said.

The suspect allegedly ran from the scene, prompting a foot chase, Muniz said.

Near the intersection of Kenmore and Pico, the officers caught up to the man and an OIS ensued, Muniz said. The man was wounded and transferred to a hospital. He was last reported in stable condition.

Police have no motive for the shooting at officers, he said.