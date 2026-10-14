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Amber Alert issued for baby last seen in LA's Westlake District

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a baby last seen in Los Angeles' Westlake District. 

Officers said 9-month-old Nylah Austin was last seen on Oct. 12 with 29-year-old suspect Kennisha Austin walking around the area of W. 3rd Street and S. Bonnie Brae Street.

While the pair were last seen in the Westlake District, CHP officers issued the Amber Alert on behalf of the Torrance Police Department, which handled the case. 

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Description of the missing baby and the suspect.  CHP

Torrance PD said they received the abduction report and handled it as a mutual-aid agreement with other agencies to get information out quicker. 

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