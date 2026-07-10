Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl last seen in Southern California

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen in Kern County with a suspect authorities say is considered armed and dangerous.

The alert says Emaria Peel was last seen with a 31-year-old woman named Charnay Mclin on Redwood Boulevard at 83rd Street in California City. The Amber Alert was issued for Kern and Los Angeles Counties. They were last seen just before 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

It is not clear what relationship, if any, exists between Peel and Mclin.

The CHP says Mclin is driving a 2021 gold Kia Sorento with a California license plate 36095DV.

If you have any information, please call 911.