Amahl Pellegrino, Anders Dreyer propel San Diego to 3-1 victory over Galaxy

Amahl Pellegrino added some insurance with a short-handed goal in the second half, Anders Dreyer had two assists and San Diego FC went on to beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-1 on Saturday night.

Rookie Elias Achouri staked San Diego (8-8-6) to a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute with his second goal in four matches and it stood through halftime. Dreyer and Onni Valakari had assists.

Dreyer set up rookie defender Kieran Sargeant for his first career goal three minutes into the second half for a two-goal lead. It was the 11th assist for Dreyer, leaving him in a three-way tie for the league lead.

Midfielder Jeppe Tverskov left San Diego a man down when he was tagged for his second yellow card in the 50th minute and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano scored unassisted five minutes later to cut it to 2-1.

It was Lozano's first goal with Los Angeles after totaling nine goals and 10 assists for San Diego last season — his first in the league.

Pellegrino gave San Diego a two-goal advantage in the 70th minute with his third netter this season.

CJ dos Santos finished with seven saves for San Diego.

Novak Micovic stopped three shots in his sixth start this season for the Galaxy (6-9-8).

Up next

Los Angeles: Hosts New England Revolution on Saturday.

San Diego: At Orlando City on Saturday.