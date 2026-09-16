$1.4 million Dodgers Dreamfield project announced at rebuilding Altadena park

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation on Wednesday announced plans for a brand new set of Dodgers Dreamfields in Altadena as the city continues to recover from the devastating Eaton Fire in 2025.

The $1.4 million project will bring two Dodgers Dreamfields to Charles S. Farnsworth Park, which was heavily damaged by the blaze. It will mark the 69th and 70th Dodgers Dreamfields in Los Angeles County.

"From the beginning, we knew our commitment to Altadena wouldn't end with building Dodgers Dreamfields at Loma Alta Park," said a statement from Nichol McKenzie-Whiteman, the CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. "Over the past year, we've continued to respond to what families needed most by bringing our Dodgers Dreamteam programming, which includes access to education and health resources for the community, supporting food distributions, and creating moments of normalcy during a very challenging time. The two new Dodgers Dreamfields at Charles S. Farnsworth Park build on that work, creating a safe, welcoming space where the community can gather and flourish as it continues moving forward."

Along with the baseball fields, which aim to support both baseball and softball programs for children from 5 to 12, they'll also provide open recreational access for youth and teens up to 18 years old, according to the Dodgers Foundation.

Officials said that the project will include new irrigation systems at the park, improved playing surfaces, fencing, shade structures and solar-powered scoreboards mimicking those at Dodger Stadium.

"For generations, Farnsworth Park has been a place where families gather, children play, and community connections are strengthened," said Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Director Norma E. García-González in a statement. "These new Dodgers Dreamfields represent more than restored ballfields. They represent hope, healing, and renewed opportunities for Altadena youth and families as the community continues its recovery."

According to the Dodgers Foundation, the project's planning included input from local stakeholders, the Community Coalition for Altadena Recovery, Central Altadena Little League and community leaders.

A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for November 5.