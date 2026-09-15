Small alligator, 94 pounds of fentanyl seized from downtown Los Angeles apartment, prosecutors say

A small alligator, more than 100 pounds of illegal drugs and multiple weapons were seized from a luxury apartment in downtown Los Angeles, prosecutors said, leading to the arrests of a man and a woman.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, Marvin Angelito, 27, and Susan Gonzalez, 26, were arrested Thursday and have since been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. They both made initial court appearances Monday in a federal courtroom in downtown LA. Neither individual has entered a plea.

According to federal prosecutors, the pair's apartment was a "known drug trafficking location." Upon the execution of a search warrant at the home on Thursday, law enforcement officers found nearly 94 pounds of fentanyl pills and powder, about 2 pounds of heroin and approximately 16 pounds of cocaine. They also discovered laboratory equipment, like beakers, mixers, stirrers, torches and a hydraulic press.

Weapons seized included an AR-15 rifle and a gold-plated Desert Eagle pistol.

A live, small alligator was also inside the apartment, prosecutors said. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents seized the animal.

If convicted of their charges, Angelito and Gonzalez could face a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

During their court appearances Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen L. Stevenson ordered Angelito to remain detained, while Gonzalez was released on $15,000 bond. Their arraignments are scheduled for Oct. 2 and Oct. 9, respectively.