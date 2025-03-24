Gunman charged with attempted murder after shooting leaves two wounded in Temecula

Authorities arrested the alleged gunman who shot and wounded two people in Temecula on Sunday.

It happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, in a parking lot in the 27000 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies dispatched to the scene arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where they are said to be in stable condition.

While investigating the incident, they learned that the shooting happened following a physical altercation. It's unclear what prompted the fight to begin.

"As the suspect left the area, he discharged a firearm from his vehicle, striking both victim," the statement said.

Investigators located the suspect inside of his car which was parked a short distance away, the department release said. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Temecula man Terrance Sherman. He was booked on two counts of attempted murder, one count of felony possession of a firearm and gun and great bodily injury sentence-enhancing allegations. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (951) 696-3000.