Alijah Arenas scored 25 points and led a strong charge in the final minutes as No. 18 USC rallied to defeat South Carolina 71-69 at the Acrisure Series on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks led throughout much of the second half, their lead reaching double digits when Kory Mincy made three free throws with 9 1/2 minutes remaining. The Trojans rallied behind a strong defensive effort and didn't allow a made basket in the last five minutes, with Arenas scoring eight of their last 10 points down the stretch.

South Carolina had the ball down by one with six seconds remaining, but Marcus Johnson missed a long 3-point try from straightaway. Arenas was fouled and made one free throw before Juan Fernandez missed a long 3-pointer for the Gamecocks.

Arenas scored 16 points in the second half, including 8 of 9 free throws. He made 12 of 13 for the game.

Rodney Rice scored 13 points, and Darius Ratliff had 10 rebounds for the Trojans (7-0).

Aleksas Bieliauskas had 18 points and 12 rebounds for South Carolina (5-1). Camden Heide scored 12 points and Johnson had 11.

Bieliauskas scored 12 of South Carolina's first 14 points, helping the Gamecocks to a 14-11 lead. They led 24-18 with 8 1/2 minutes remaining in the half. A four-point play by Rice put Southern California ahead 32-31 with four minutes left and a 3-pointer by Heide gave South Carolina a 37-35 lead at halftime.

Up next

South Carolina: Plays Arizona State on Thursday in the Acrisure Series.

USC: Plays Utah State on Thursday in the Acrisure Series.