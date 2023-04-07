Alhambra High School students learn more about distracted driving

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and students at Alhambra High School got some hands-on lessons about how easy it is to get distracted on the road.

The U.S. Department of Transportation reports that distracted driving has become a deadly epidemic on the roads. Cell phone use, specifically, texting, talking, and social media use, has become the most common distraction. Other risky distractions include adjusting the radio or GPS, applying makeup, eating, and drinking.

The California Highway Patrol, Impact Teen Drivers, LA County Health Department, and community leaders joined together at the high school to promote safe driving with the students.

CHP conducted an "intoxicated" course, seat belt challenges, and held ride-alongs for the students.

In 2021, distracted driving killed 3,522 people nationwide, according to the Department of Transportation. In Los Angeles, more than 5,000 cellphone driving citations were issued in the first quarter of this year, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.