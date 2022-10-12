Jury orders Alex Jones to pay hundreds of millions to Sandy Hook families in Connecticut trial

Alex Jones was ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in a defamation case for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. The Connecticut jury found Jones liable for nearly $1 billion, with amounts reaching as high as $120 million for a single person.

Jones and his company were found liable for damages last year. The six-person jury was tasked with determining how much the Infowars show host should pay to 15 plaintiffs — including the families and an FBI agent — for calling the 2012 massacre a hoax.

The jury was instructed to arrive at two compensatory damages amounts per plaintiff: one sum for defamation damages and another for emotional distress damages.

Jones has bashed the trial as a "kangaroo court," described it as an affront to free speech rights, and called the judge a "tyrant." His lawyer told the jury that any damages awarded should be minimal.

In often emotional testimony, family members described enduring death threats, in-person harassment and abusive comments on social media. Some moved to avoid the abuse.

Jones also has been found liable by default in two similar lawsuits over the hoax lies in his hometown of Austin, Texas, where a jury in one of the trials ordered Jones in August to pay nearly $50 million in damages to the parents of one of the children killed. A third trial in Texas is expected to begin near the end of the year.

When Jones faced the Texas jury and testified under oath, he toned down his rhetoric. He said he realized the hoax lies were irresponsible and the school shooting was "100% real."