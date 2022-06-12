After 2-year hiatus, LA Pride Parade returns to Hollywood

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the LA Pride Parade returns Sunday.

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Hollywood and Cahuenga boulevards.

The parade route will head down Hollywood, turn onto Highland Avenue, then onto Sunset Boulevard before ending on Sunset and Cahuenga.

This follows other celebrations in the Southland, including Saturday's LA Pride in the Park which was attended by 23,000 people, according to organizers.

"It feels very validating to be in the right space with everyone so welcoming and not being afraid to just be myself," said Kevin LA, an attendee.

LA Pride is organized by the nonprofit, Christopher Street West, which put on the first permitted parade to advocate for gay rights in 1970.