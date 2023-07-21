A very large bear roams through a Monrovia neighborhood Friday morning
Around midnight Friday, a really large bear was caught on camera lapping water from a home's fountain in Monrovia.
The bear was roaming on Alta Vista Avenue, where it was clearly hungry and thirsty as knocked-over garbage cans lined the street.
After meandering for a while, the bear headed back up into the hills in the north.
No injuries or incidents were reported, other than knocked-over trash cans.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.