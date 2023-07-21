Watch CBS News
A very large bear roams through a Monrovia neighborhood Friday morning

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Very large bear spotted roaming Monrovia neighborhood.
Very large bear spotted roaming Monrovia neighborhood. 01:17

Around midnight Friday, a really large bear was caught on camera lapping water from a home's fountain in Monrovia.

The bear was roaming on Alta Vista Avenue, where it was clearly hungry and thirsty as knocked-over garbage cans lined the street.

After meandering for a while, the bear headed back up into the hills in the north.

No injuries or incidents were reported, other than knocked-over trash cans. 

large-bear.jpg
A hungry and thirsty bear meanders through a Monrovia neighborhood Friday around midnight KEYNEWS.TV
