A very large bear roams through a Monrovia neighborhood Friday morning

Around midnight Friday, a really large bear was caught on camera lapping water from a home's fountain in Monrovia.

The bear was roaming on Alta Vista Avenue, where it was clearly hungry and thirsty as knocked-over garbage cans lined the street.

After meandering for a while, the bear headed back up into the hills in the north.

No injuries or incidents were reported, other than knocked-over trash cans.

