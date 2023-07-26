A repeat crash site in Norwalk is hit again with an early morning accident

Truck crashes into a Norwalk building at the end of the 105 Freeway

A spot in Norwalk that history proves to be crash-magnet, was hit again Wednesday, as a truck slammed into the guardrail at the end of the 105 Freeway at Studebaker.

The accident happened around 1:30 a.m.where the 105 Freeway just ends.

A truck slams into the guardrail at a Norwalk repeat crash site. KEYNEWS.TV

KCAL News has footage of three other times this same scenario played out at the exact location, in 2019, March 2023 and with dramatic footage from a February 2021 accident.

In the 2021 crash, footage shows a car crashed into the exact same spot, and into the medical office building while fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of Wednesday's early morning crash was transported to a hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

KCAL News archive footage from 2021 shows a crash at the site in Norwalk where the 105 Freeway ends at Studebaker. LLN