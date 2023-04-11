A mother pushes for fentanyl school safety and awareness with Melanie's Law

Family of teen who died of Fentanyl overdose hopes to pass Melanie's Law to spread school awareness

A mother who lost her teenage daughter last year to a suspected fentanyl overdose in a Hollywood high school bathroom is in Sacramento supporting SB 10.

Senator Dave Cortese is proposing the bill, named Melanie's Law, in remembrance of Melanie Ramos,15, who died September 13, 2022, in Bernstein High School's bathroom.

Elena Perez, Melanie's mother, is to speak at the California Senate's Health Committee Wednesday, sharing her story of loss and support for SB-10.

The bill is intended to expand statewide Fentanyl overdose prevention for high school students and children by having Narcan on campuses and providing prevention education for students and their families.

Back in September, the Bernstein school staff notified Elena Perez that her daughter was missing, and her body was found in a bathroom eight hours later, around 8:30 p.m.

Ramos and some friends are believed to have gotten Percocet laced with fentanyl at Lexington Park, near the high school. One other 15-year-old girl also overdosed but survived. She was found by her stepfather who had reported his stepdaughter missing at 2:30 p.m. He continued looking for her and found her suffering from an overdose in the courtyard, and called the police.

LAPD officers arrived at the school around 9 p.m. The girl told her stepfather that her friend, Melanie, had also overdosed and was in a bathroom. The officers got staff, who were at an on-campus event, to get inside the school, where they found Melanie unresponsive inside a bathroom stall. Paramedics tried to help her, but she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.