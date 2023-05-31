A cooler Los Angeles? City Council is looking into air conditioning requirements for rentals

The Los Angeles City Council says it is looking to maintain the "highest standard" of livability in the city as it called for a study Wednesday on the feasibility of requiring air conditioning in all residential rentals.

Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez presented the motion, which instructed the city's Housing Department and Department of Building and Safety to report on potential code amendments to require cooling apparatus in all residential rental units. Potential programs to assist low-and middle-income tenants with costs related to air conditioning are also to be researched as part of the motion.

"In recent years we have experienced summers of deadly heat over prolonged periods and we must be prepared for those heat waves to both worsen and persist," the motion reads. "At this point in the climate emergency, the ability to cool one's home cannot be considered a luxury and rather must be treated as a necessity."

As part of the motion, the Department of Water and Power will report on potential programs to offset increased energy bills due to the use of air conditioning and provide information on potential funding sources for such programs.

DWP will also provide an estimate of the potential implications on the city's electrical grid if every residential unit were equipped with a cooling system.