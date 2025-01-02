A chance to view the Rose Parade floats runs through Friday at Floatfest

A chance to see the Rose Parade floats at Floatfest, runs through Friday

A chance to see the Rose Parade floats at Floatfest, runs through Friday

A chance to see the Rose Parade floats at Floatfest, runs through Friday

The Rose Parade may be over, but there's a chance to see and smell the floats up close through Friday.

As part of parade tradition, organizers showcase the intricate, handmade creations for everyone to see after the Jan. 1 event is over. And this year, an extra day has been added to Floatfest, where 39 floats displayed along two miles of Sierra Madre and Washington Boulevards are up for viewing.

A requirement for float entry is that the entire surface of the float must be covered with natural materials like flowers, bark, leaves, seeds, and fruits.

Candy Carlson with the Tournament of Roses Parade explained the artistry and challenge involved when using all-natural materials. "They look fantastic on TV, then all of the sudden you're like 'Is that an onion that was used?'"

Work on the floats is, on average, a year-round endeavor. The costs vary, but they are estimated to begin around $275,000.

So aside from taking in the sights, Carlson says it's a family-friendly event with tons of entertainment, a scavenger hunt for kids, food trucks, and for adults there's the Rose Petal bar.

Floatfest runs until 5 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $25 and are only available online. Children 5 and under are free.