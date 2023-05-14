Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

911 calls from landlines not working for some AT&T customers in El Segundo

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities say approximately 200 household landlines are currently affected by an issue preventing them from dialing 9-1-1 from their landlines. 

The issue was impacting AT&T customers in El Segundo, police said. 

"AT&T is working to resolve the issue, but has no estimated time frame for when the repairs will be completed," police said in a news release. 

Police advised the public to use their cell phones to dial 9-1-1 in the event they are in need of emergency assistance, or call the South Bay Regional Communications Center (El Segundo Police Dispatch) directly at 310-524-2760.  

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 1:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.