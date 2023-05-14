911 calls from landlines not working for some AT&T customers in El Segundo

Authorities say approximately 200 household landlines are currently affected by an issue preventing them from dialing 9-1-1 from their landlines.

The issue was impacting AT&T customers in El Segundo, police said.

"AT&T is working to resolve the issue, but has no estimated time frame for when the repairs will be completed," police said in a news release.

Police advised the public to use their cell phones to dial 9-1-1 in the event they are in need of emergency assistance, or call the South Bay Regional Communications Center (El Segundo Police Dispatch) directly at 310-524-2760.