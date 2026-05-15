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91 Freeway briefly blocked in Riverside after crash involving allegedly stolen vehicle

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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All lanes of the 91 Freeway were closed in both directions after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans issued a Sigalert for the incident, which blocked off traffic between 14th Street and Mission Inn Avenue on both directions.

As of 9:50 a.m., it's not yet clear what led up to the crash or if the situation remains active. Images captured by Caltrans cameras showed heavy police activity in the area.

The westbound lanes and the eastbound lanes were partially reopened by 9:48 a.m.

No additional details were immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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