8 people injured after multi-car crash in Reseda

Eight people were injured after a multi-car crash in Reseda on Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. in the 7100 block of N. Tampa Avenue. Firefighters said one of the victims was ejected from one of the vehicles.

Two of the passengers were in critical condition. LAFD said paramedics took multiple people to the hospital.

Firefighters said the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the crash. Aerial footage showed five damaged cars spread across three lanes. There was another car on the opposite side of the road with major front-end damage.

Aerial footage showed five cars with damage spread across three lanes. CBS LA

Authorities closed the road for the investigation.