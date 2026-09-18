8 Hollywood Hills apartments evacuated after flooding causes a partial hillside collapse

The Los Angeles Fire Department evacuated eight Hollywood Hills apartments after flooding caused a partial hillside collapse.

Firefighters said they responded to 1925 N. Wilcox Avenue after the collapse damaged one residence below the hillside. Crews evacuated an apartment complex above the collapse and reported no injuries.

They also started removing the water from a pool next to the building, while other teams went down the hillside to shore up the land next to the damaged building.

Aerial footage showed a hole next to the apartment building. LAFD did not immediately determine the cause of the collapse and flooding.