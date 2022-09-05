Watch CBS News
7-year-old boy hit, killed by car in Santa Ana

A seven-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car while crossing the road Sunday evening. 

According to Santa Ana Police Department, the collision occurred at around 8:50 p.m., as the boy crossed N. Rosita Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the boy lying in the road and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounce dead. 

Police detailed that the driver of the vehicle remained on scene to cooperate with their investigation. They do not believe that drugs are alcohol are factors in the incident. 

Authorities asked anyone with additional information to contact Investigator Corporal N. Quinones at (714) 245-8216.

September 5, 2022

