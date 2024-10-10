8 people minorly injured at Tarzana strip mall after car crash

8 people minorly injured as car slams into Tarzana strip mall

Los Angeles firefighters rushed to a strip mall after a car crashed into a Tarzana coffee shop Thursday afternoon.

The single-car collision happened around 3:55 p.m. along the 18660 block of W. Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Seven people suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined a trip to the hospital. The driver, a 60-year-old woman, was also hurt. She declined help after paramedics assessed her at the crash site.

LAFD dispatched its Urban and Search Rescue team. They also contacted Building and Safety to assess the damage.