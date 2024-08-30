6,700-gallon sewage spill closes a portion of Will Rogers State Beach

Roughly one mile of Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades is closed Friday because of a 6,700-gallon sewage spill.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials closed ocean waters one-half mile north and one-half mile south of Sunset Boulevard due to contamination from the spill.

The city's sanitation department notified public health officials of a sewage discharge at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Paseo Miramar.

The report said the discharge was caused by root blockage, resulting in 6,700 gallons of sewage entering the storm drain and flowing into the ocean at Sunset Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades.

Health officials warn beach-goers to stay out of the water in the affected area and to avoid contact with wet sand.

The Department of Public Health will conduct water sampling, and when two test results show that bacterial levels meet health standards, the warning will be lifted.



