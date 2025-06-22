Watch CBS News
6 injured in Moreno Valley shooting

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A shooting in Moreno Valley left six people injured late Saturday night, according to authorities.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at about 10:17 p.m. in a parking lot in the 12100 block of Orchid Lane. Upon arrival, deputies found five people with what they described as "injuries consistent with gunfire."

All five of those victims were transported to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

At the hospital, a sixth person suffering from a gunshot wound was found. Authorities later determined that their injuries stemmed from the same shooting.

No arrests were made as of Sunday morning. Authorities didn't immediately release any details regarding a suspect.

The circumstances of the shooting were not yet clear as of Sunday morning.

No additional details were immediately made available.

