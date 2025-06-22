6 injured in Moreno Valley shooting

A shooting in Moreno Valley left six people injured late Saturday night, according to authorities.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at about 10:17 p.m. in a parking lot in the 12100 block of Orchid Lane. Upon arrival, deputies found five people with what they described as "injuries consistent with gunfire."

All five of those victims were transported to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

At the hospital, a sixth person suffering from a gunshot wound was found. Authorities later determined that their injuries stemmed from the same shooting.

No arrests were made as of Sunday morning. Authorities didn't immediately release any details regarding a suspect.

The circumstances of the shooting were not yet clear as of Sunday morning.

No additional details were immediately made available.