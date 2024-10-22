5 pedestrians hospitalized after getting hit by car in Westlake

Five people were hospitalized Tuesday evening when they were struck by an alleged hit-and-run in the Westlake area.

The crash, which happened at around 7:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of W. Eighth Street, left two adults and three teenagers from one family with injuries ranging from serious to fair, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There was no information given on the driver, but Los Angeles Police Department officers say that they have not yet located a suspect.

No further information was provided.