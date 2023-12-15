1 dead, 4 hospitalized after shooting in Willowbrook

Five people hospitalized after shooting in Willowbrook

Five people were injured during a shooting in Willowbrook on Friday.

Scene of the incident via SkyCal. KCAL News

Circumstances leading up to the incident are not immediately known, but deputies were dispatched to the scene, located outside of a shopping center on the corner of El Segundo Boulevard and San Pedro Street, a little before 2:30 p.m. after learning of shots fired in the area, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

All five of the victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for injuries of varying severity, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Two were transported in critical condition, one of whom died after arriving at the hospital, deputies said.

The other three are said to have suffered minor injuries, according to a LACoFD spokesperson.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.